Hot on the Web: 1 minute sermon, homeless house calls - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: 1 minute sermon, Doctor makes homeless house calls

(Toledo News Now) -

Hot on the Web: Jan. 14.

A pastor gives a 1 minute church sermon to get out in time for the 49ers playoff game.

A doctor explains his methods for providing medical treatment to the homeless.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly