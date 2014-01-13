Contrada reelected as commissioner president - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Contrada reelected as commissioner president

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Lucas County Board of Commissioners reelected Carol Contrada as board president on Monday.

This will be the second year Contrada serves as president, which gives her certain power to set forth what will take place within the county. The president is in charge of setting the agenda and overseeing proceedings.

Contrada says the focus for this year will be more economic growth within the county.

"I think we are seeing a slow return to some kind of economic stability, and we need to continue to carefully shepherd our resources, and yet we also need to attend to some things that we have had to put on hold," she said.

Another thing commissioners will be moving forward on is their review of the criminal justice system, and how they are dealing with the jail population.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly