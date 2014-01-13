Libbey Glass celebrates 125 years in Glass City - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Libbey Glass celebrates 125 years in Glass City

Libbey Glass is celebrating 125 years in Toledo, and on Monday the chief executive officer talked about their future goals.

CEO Stephanie Streeter spoke at the Rotary Club, highlighting Libbey's accomplishments, such as selling over one billion glasses a year to 117 countries.

She says the company's goal for the future is to transform into a 21st century company by spending more time on marketing and sales and refinancing their debt. They recently signed a new agreement to stay in Toledo, despite offers to relocate.

"The legacy of Libbey is really located in Toledo, and we wanted to make a commitment to the community, to demonstrate our intent to stay here and to prosper, hopefully again for the next 125 years," she said.

Streeter says 2013 was their first year of trying a satellite store and they are considering another one in 2014.

