Ice jams in Portage River cause flooding for Pemberville residents

PEMBERVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Therehas been no peace for people living along the Portage River in Pemberville.Several backyards are flooded, leaving homeowners on edge.

Largechunks of ice are blocking the river flow along Pemberville and Elmore roads.

Oneresident says her home has flooded several times in recent years.

"It'sbeen about four or five times, and last Christmas it was all the way out to theroad," said Rebeca Acosta. "It's really nerve-wracking."

Herhome flooded just three weeks ago after heavy rainfall, and now it's happeningagain due to the ice jams.

"Ican't wait until it's gone," Acosta said. "It's beautiful, but at the sametime, because it's so close to our homes and there's nothing we can do aboutit, we're at a loss."

