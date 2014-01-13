Genoa police chief steps down amid federal theft charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Genoa police chief steps down amid federal theft charges

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
Chief Robert Bratton Chief Robert Bratton
GENOA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Genoa Police Chief Robert Bratton has stepped down following federal charges of misusing money.

Bratton has been a resident of Genoa for more than two decades. He has been in law enforcement for 40 years in various departments across northwest Ohio, including serving as sheriff of Ottawa County.

Recently Bratton was charged with one count of theft. He is accused of spending $5,000 intended for law enforcement use on personal items, including tickets to Cedar Point.

Many residents say Genoa has been safer since Bratton became chief.

"You can run into a lot of different problems when you're dealing with the feds, but I don't think the man is a criminal at heart," said James Laubacher, who works in the village.

The village council will review Bratton's resignation letter at their Monday night meeting and will then decided on their next step toward getting a new chief.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly