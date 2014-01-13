Genoa police chief steps down amid federal theft charges

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Genoa Police Chief Robert Bratton has stepped down following federal charges of misusing money.

Bratton has been a resident of Genoa for more than two decades. He has been in law enforcement for 40 years in various departments across northwest Ohio, including serving as sheriff of Ottawa County.

Recently Bratton was charged with one count of theft. He is accused of spending $5,000 intended for law enforcement use on personal items, including tickets to Cedar Point.

Many residents say Genoa has been safer since Bratton became chief.

"You can run into a lot of different problems when you're dealing with the feds, but I don't think the man is a criminal at heart," said James Laubacher, who works in the village.

The village council will review Bratton's resignation letter at their Monday night meeting and will then decided on their next step toward getting a new chief.

