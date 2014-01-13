Nasty potholes causing headaches for local drivers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Nasty potholes causing headaches for local drivers

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
By WTOL Staff
Connect
A plastic lawn chair placed inside a pothole to alert drivers on East Central Avenue. (Source: Nicholas Alan Hyslop) A plastic lawn chair placed inside a pothole to alert drivers on East Central Avenue. (Source: Nicholas Alan Hyslop)
Detroit Avenue near Bancroft Street (Source: Nichol Parker Cramer) Detroit Avenue near Bancroft Street (Source: Nichol Parker Cramer)
Mark says this damage occurred on the Anthony Wayne Trial in Toledo. (Source: Mark) Mark says this damage occurred on the Anthony Wayne Trial in Toledo. (Source: Mark)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan roadways are riddled with potholes after last week's record cold temperatures and heavy snowfall.

A pothole forms when water seeps through small cracks in the roadway, then freezes underneath. The water expands when it freezes, pushing dirt and gravel away under the road's asphalt surface. When that water melts and runs away, a cavity is left under the roadway. Over time these small cavities grow larger. When passing cars put stress on asphalt above these cavities, the asphalt eventually collapses, leaving a hole in the roadway.

Hitting a pothole can cause a flat tire, bent rim and even damage to a vehicle's suspension.

"We were cruising along and next thing you know, we hit the hole and everybody jarred in the car and instantly we knew something happened to the car," said Andrea Globensky. "The next morning, [my husband] went outside - there was a dent in the hood."

Globensky says getting her car fixed will cost a couple hundred dollars, and she says the city is responsible.

Toledo Director of Law Adam Loukx says the city is doing its job by filling the potholes as fast as possible.

"A blizzard-type storm with rapidly changing temperatures are going to tear those roads up and it's impossible for us to address those as soon as they pop up," he said. "We have no real duty to ensure that the roads are always perfectly flat."

If you're looking to file a claim against the city because of car damage, Loukx says your odds of succeeding are low.

"If there's a thousand claims made, chances are less than one or two will be paid under the circumstances we are seeing now, and maybe not even that many," he said.

Globensky says the city should find a way to keep this from happening to anyone else.

"Put a barrel up. Forewarn us," she said. "That way…we know that they're there."

City officials say they will take responsibility if a claim is filed and it's determined that they caused the pothole.

To report a pothole, call 419-936-BUMP (2867). Drivers can report potholes in other areas to the Ohio Department of Transportation here.

Michigan residents can report potholes by calling 888-296-4546 or online at www.michigan.gov/mdot.

See a map of the 10 worst potholes in the city here.

Toledo News Now is on Pothole Patrol. Safely take a photo of potholes you see and post them here.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly