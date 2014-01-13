Nasty potholes causing headaches for local drivers

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Mark says this damage occurred on the Anthony Wayne Trial in Toledo. (Source: Mark)

Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan roadways are riddled with potholes after last week's record cold temperatures and heavy snowfall.

A pothole forms when water seeps through small cracks in the roadway, then freezes underneath. The water expands when it freezes, pushing dirt and gravel away under the road's asphalt surface. When that water melts and runs away, a cavity is left under the roadway. Over time these small cavities grow larger. When passing cars put stress on asphalt above these cavities, the asphalt eventually collapses, leaving a hole in the roadway.

Hitting a pothole can cause a flat tire, bent rim and even damage to a vehicle's suspension.

"We were cruising along and next thing you know, we hit the hole and everybody jarred in the car and instantly we knew something happened to the car," said Andrea Globensky. "The next morning, [my husband] went outside - there was a dent in the hood."

Globensky says getting her car fixed will cost a couple hundred dollars, and she says the city is responsible.

Toledo Director of Law Adam Loukx says the city is doing its job by filling the potholes as fast as possible.

"A blizzard-type storm with rapidly changing temperatures are going to tear those roads up and it's impossible for us to address those as soon as they pop up," he said. "We have no real duty to ensure that the roads are always perfectly flat."

If you're looking to file a claim against the city because of car damage, Loukx says your odds of succeeding are low.

"If there's a thousand claims made, chances are less than one or two will be paid under the circumstances we are seeing now, and maybe not even that many," he said.

Globensky says the city should find a way to keep this from happening to anyone else.

"Put a barrel up. Forewarn us," she said. "That way…we know that they're there."

City officials say they will take responsibility if a claim is filed and it's determined that they caused the pothole.

To report a pothole, call 419-936-BUMP (2867). Drivers can report potholes in other areas to the Ohio Department of Transportation here.

Michigan residents can report potholes by calling 888-296-4546 or online at www.michigan.gov/mdot.

See a map of the 10 worst potholes in the city here.



Toledo News Now is on Pothole Patrol. Safely take a photo of potholes you see and post them here.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.