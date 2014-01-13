Ohio Turnpike plans for $110M in maintenance, improvements this year

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Ohio Turnpike's 2014 $110 million capital budget includes significant resources for several ongoing projects, such as completion of the third lane, bridge repairs, resurfacing, and slope work.

Since the opportunity to accelerate the Turnpike's base replacement project was made possible through the Gov. John Kasich's Jobs and Transportation Plan, two such projects will be performed in both eastbound and westbound directions.

THIRD-LANE PROJECT COMPLETION

A substantial investment of $21.5 million has been allocated to complete the last section of the planned third-lane project from milepost (MP) 59.2-64.1 in Lucas County. Once completed, the Turnpike will have a third lane of travel for motorists covering approximately 160 miles from MP 218-59.

BASE PAVEMENT REPLACEMENT

The budget provides for $30.8 million to be spent in 2014 for two base pavement replacement projects that will occur in Sandusky County from MP 101.2-107.2 (eastbound and westbound lanes) and in Cuyahoga County from MP 164.8-159.8 (eastbound and westbound lanes). An additional $28.2 million is scheduled to be spent on these projects in 2015, bringing the total cost of these two projects to $59 million.

PAVEMENT RESURFACING

Two resurfacing projects are scheduled for 2014 totaling $17 million. These projects will resurface the pavement from MP 45.5-55.5 and from MP 236.2-241.2.

BRIDGE REPAIRS/RESURFACING

Bridge repairs and resurfacings are in the budget for 2014 with $8.7 million dedicated to their improvements. The bridge repairs include deck replacements, miscellaneous bridge rehabilitations, and substructure repair in various sites.

Find more information about 2014 projects on the Ohio Turnpike's website.

As always, the commission is pleased to have a full construction season planned, which not only provides jobs for thousands across the state, but also helps keep the Turnpike in the excellent condition that is expected and appreciated by travelers.

Related:

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.