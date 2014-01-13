Ohio Turnpike plans for $110M in maintenance, improvements - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio Turnpike plans for $110M in maintenance, improvements this year

The Ohio Turnpike's 2014 $110 million capital budget includes significant resources for several ongoing projects, such as completion of the third lane, bridge repairs, resurfacing, and slope work.

Since the opportunity to accelerate the Turnpike's base replacement project was made possible through the Gov. John Kasich's Jobs and Transportation Plan, two such projects will be performed in both eastbound and westbound directions.

THIRD-LANE PROJECT COMPLETION

A substantial investment of $21.5 million has been allocated to complete the last section of the planned third-lane project from milepost (MP) 59.2-64.1 in Lucas County. Once completed, the Turnpike will have a third lane of travel for motorists covering approximately 160 miles from MP 218-59.

BASE PAVEMENT REPLACEMENT

The budget provides for $30.8 million to be spent in 2014 for two base pavement replacement projects that will occur in Sandusky County from MP 101.2-107.2 (eastbound and westbound lanes) and in Cuyahoga County from MP 164.8-159.8 (eastbound and westbound lanes). An additional $28.2 million is scheduled to be spent on these projects in 2015, bringing the total cost of these two projects to $59 million.

PAVEMENT RESURFACING

Two resurfacing projects are scheduled for 2014 totaling $17 million. These projects will resurface the pavement from MP 45.5-55.5 and from MP 236.2-241.2.

BRIDGE REPAIRS/RESURFACING

Bridge repairs and resurfacings are in the budget for 2014 with $8.7 million dedicated to their improvements. The bridge repairs include deck replacements, miscellaneous bridge rehabilitations, and substructure repair in various sites.

Find more information about 2014 projects on the Ohio Turnpike's website.

As always, the commission is pleased to have a full construction season planned, which not only provides jobs for thousands across the state, but also helps keep the Turnpike in the excellent condition that is expected and appreciated by travelers.

