Arctic Blast leaves Red Cross in blood shortage crisis - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arctic Blast leaves Red Cross in blood shortage crisis

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio says the winter storm that shut down much of the area last week has left them with a severe shortage of blood.

The Red Cross had to cancel 14 blood donation events in northwest Ohio last week alone, and hundreds more throughout the United States.

 Those cancellations have left the Red Cross in a blood shortage crisis. Area residents are encouraged to donate blood if possible to help alleviate the shortage and save lives.

If you are 17 years old or older, healthy and weigh at least 110 pounds, you may be able to help save lives by donating blood. Those who are 16 years old may also donate, after parents complete the consent form found here.

For more information about donating, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or click here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly