Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – January 12

After heavy snow, wind and record temperatures made driving treacherous this week, both Lucas and Wood Counties went to a level 3 snow emergency. So what factors go into the decision to shut down roadways because of winter weather? Jerry sits down with Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp and Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn to get the answer.

Toledo Public Schools faces a number of challenges, even after passing levy renewal late last year. Jerry speaks with the district's new board president about those challenges, and how the district will meet them.

Finally this week, she's been a fixture in Toledo for nearly 20 years. Jerry speaks to his friends and long-time co-anchor Chrys Peterson about her decision to retire from WTOL.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.