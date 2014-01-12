Walleye welcome fan number one million

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Sunday night was special at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

The Toledo Walleye welcomed its one millionth fan.

Who would it be?

The minor league hockey team first took the ice here in 2009.

Over the years, fans in the stands might not necessarily remember who scored the winning goal or the final game score.

Team officials say they're attracted by something else.

"It's the fan experience that we like to have happen when they come here so that anyone who comes in leaves knowing they've had a wonderful time and will come back," said Andi Roman of the Walleye.

The Walleye have played 4 games this season to sell-out crowds.

There have been 43 total since the team's inaugural season.

"I'm a season ticket holder and it's a good time. Something to do during the winter," said fan Eric Noggle.

Eric Berger agreed.

"I just like sports. I really like hockey. I like to come and see the hits," said Mr. Berger.

Now back to our original question: Who would be the one millionth Walleye fan at the Huntington Center?

Fans passed through the turn-styles one by one.

Then came Gary Stiff and his son Anthony.

One million, one million and one.

The guys received a bucket of Walleye swag and were given team jerseys.

Before the game, Gary and Anthony dropped the ceremonial puck.

"It's fun. It's a different kind of entertainment. I didn't get to do it much when I was a kid. I like to bring him," said Gary, referring to Anthony, who was excited to be at the game.

"I like it when Toledo wins but I don't like to see a lot of fights," said Anthony.

But he'll keep coming back as the Walleye continue to promote that fan experience and their rock'em/sock'em brand of hockey.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.