Driver slams into garage, house in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver slams into garage, house in west Toledo

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after losing control of his vehicle and running into a garage and house in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened on the 400 block of Torrington.

Toledo Police say the SUV was going around a curve when the driver lost control, drove into a front yard and took off the side of a garage before running into the house next door.

Nobody was home at the house where the garage was hit and a 12-year-old boy was in the second house, but he was uninjured.

Police found a syringe in the vehicle and say the driver may have overdosed on drugs.

There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly