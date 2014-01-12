Winter blast costly for Ohio cities, businesses - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Winter blast costly for Ohio cities, businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The winter blast that brought snow and dangerous temperatures to much of Ohio will end up costing cities and businesses quite a bit of money.

Toledo officials estimate that the storms that have dumped about 20 inches of snow since the end of December will cost the city up to $1 million.

Much of that is in salary and overtime costs for city workers. The city also had to hire private plow contractors to help out.

The price tag for water main breaks and busted pipes also is adding up.

Sub-zero temperatures caused water pipes to burst in over 30 buildings at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.

The northern Ohio city of Elyria has had 14 water main breaks since the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly