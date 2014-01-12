Toledo comedians coming together for one night only

Stand up comedians across Northwest Ohio are coming together in Toledo to tickle your funny bone.

Stand Up Toledo 2014 kicks off on January 19, at the Maumee Indoor Theater.

Local comedians will showcase their talent for one night. Organizer Jason Kelley and comedian Dan Simon talk about what you can expect to see live on Your Morning Saturday.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door.

For more information, visit standuptoledo.com.

