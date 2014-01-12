Pinterest: Creative ways to keep your New Year’s Resolutions

Less than a month into the new year, some people need encouragement stick with their new year's resolutions.

For a source of inspiration, one Pinterest crafter recommends creating a resolution board to frame and hang in your home or work place.

By seeing a hard copy of your resolutions each day, it will help you to stay motivated.

To construct your own resolution board, you'll need a picture frame, a pair of scissors, tape and magazines with plenty of pictures and phrases of encouragement.

Your paper clippings can be arranged in whatever order you see fit, then posted inside of your picture frame.

For more crafting ideas, check out the Toledo News Now Pinterest page.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.