Glass City Rollers to kick off 2014 season

The sport of roller derby has surged in the past few years, with one team calling Toledo home.

The Glass City Rollers are kicking off their 2014 season on February 1, at the International Boxing Club in Oregon.

A limited number of tickets are available.

Members of the team join Your Morning Saturday to talk about what it takes to be a Glass City Roller and preview the upcoming season.

For more information on the Glass City Rollers, including ticket information, click here.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.