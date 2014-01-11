Humane Society drops cat adoption fees in honor of rescued cat - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Humane Society lowers cat adoption fees in honor of rescued cat

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Hancock County Humane Society is hoping the dramatic rescue of "Piper" earlier this week will encourage more people to adopt.

Piper was stuck in a pipe at a Findlay school for several days, before finally being rescued.

In honor of Piper, the Humane Society is reducing the adoption fees for cats to just $15 from Monday through Saturday.

