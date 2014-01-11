Flu victim's family hoping her death can be a lesson to others

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The flu outbreak spreading across Ohio has claimed the lives of two victims in Lucas County.

The grieving family of one of the victims is asking for your help but also has a message to send out to everyone.

62-year-old Connie Bucklew died this past week of the H1N1 flu virus.

Her grandson, Eddie Ortega, has set up a web site, www.helpconnie.tk, to help cover funeral expenses.

"An angel. Perfect," is how Dawn Bucklew describes her mother.

Connie's daughter Jim agrees.

"She would talk to anybody and be friends with them instantly," said Jim.

Connie became sick last Saturday.

Her condition deteriorated into Sunday.

"Monday morning she could hardly walk and finally we called the ambulances and they took her to the emergency room," said Mr. Bucklew.

Connie died on Tuesday morning.

Her grieving family says she never received a flu shot.

They believe one could have saved her life.

"I think everything happens for a reason and I just hope everyone knows how important it is to get a flu shot," said Ms. Bucklew.

So far, more than $1,000 has been donated to the web site.

Folks are sending in $50.00, even $100.00, once they learn of Connie's tragic story.

"We want to make sure that people understand it's serious. If you get flu symptoms, you need to see a doctor," said Mr. Ortega.

Those symptoms include fever, chill and muscle aches.

Two things to do to avoid the flu: cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing and regularly wash your hands.

But most important of all, says Mr. Bucklew, is for everybody to go out there and get their flu shot.

