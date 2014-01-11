Lucas Co. Health Department to hold flu clinics - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. Health Department to hold flu clinics

In response to the increase in flu reports recently, the Toledo-Lucas County Department of Health has set up two walk-in flu clinics.

The first will be on Wednesday, January 15th from 4 - 6 pm.

The second will be on Saturday, January 18th from 9 - 1 pm.

Both clinics will take place at the Health Department at 635 N. Erie St. in downtown Toledo.

The vaccinations are $30.

Medicaid, Medicare, and many health insurances can be billed.

For more information, visit the Health Department website.

