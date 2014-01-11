Groups may sue over wind turbine near Lake Erie - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Groups may sue over wind turbine near Lake Erie

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - A group of birding enthusiasts is threatening to sue the Ohio National Guard over plans to build a wind turbine along Lake Erie.

The guard plans to build the wind turbine at its Camp Perry site near Port Clinton, but some are worried about whether that will endanger migrating birds and eagles that inhabit the area.

The American Bird Conservancy and Black Swamp Bird Observatory said this past week that they are looking at taking legal action.

The Port Clinton News-Herald reports that the groups say plans for the wind turbine violates several federal laws including the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Ohio Air National Guard officials have said an assessment found the turbine won't cause significant impact.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly