Fire destroys drying facility in Hicksville

Fire destroys manure drying facility in Hicksville - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

HICKSVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Fire destroyed a drying plant just outside of Hicksville early Saturday morning.

It happened at the 5 C's facility in Defiance County shortly after 2 am.

The facility is on the corner of Defiance Ave. and Rosedale Rd.

Nearly 100 firefighters from 14 different departments responded to the blaze.

The large metal building burned, and then caved in.

Foggy conditions made it difficult for some fire crews to find the fire.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

An exact cause is under investigation.

