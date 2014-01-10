Burst pipe destroys church thrift store in BG - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Major cleanup is underway at a community church and outreach center in Bowling Green.

Pipes burst at the Woodland Mall, impacting several stores, the Broken Chains Church and the church's thrift store. Tarps cover just about everything in the thrift store now, drywall had to be torn out and a wet, musty smell lingers.

"It just flooded this entire end of the mall," said Associate Pastor Deanna Lamb. "We lost probably a dumpster to two dumpsters of clothing and items."

Money earned from selling donated items at the store is used to fund all of the church's services and outreach programs.

"It's our source of income for our ministries, so we'll take a pretty big hit," Lamb said.

The group helps more than 100 people in the Bowling Green area each year by offering laundry service, showers, hygiene items and more for homeless and low-income families. They also offer support groups for people dealing with addiction recovery.

As they clean up, they're hoping the community can help.

"As we make our needs known to the community, I know that people are going to pitch in and restock our donations and hopefully shop the store," Lamb said.

While the flooding may have washed away parts of their store, it didn't wash away the leaders' faith.

"Things are going to be cleaner and better than they were before," said Lamb.

Lamb says the church doesn't currently plan to cancel any of their programs.

