Burst pipe destroys church thrift store in BG

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Major cleanup is underway at a community church and outreach center in Bowling Green.

Pipes burst at the Woodland Mall, impacting several stores, the Broken Chains Church and the church's thrift store. Tarps cover just about everything in the thrift store now, drywall had to be torn out and a wet, musty smell lingers.

"It just flooded this entire end of the mall," said Associate Pastor Deanna Lamb. "We lost probably a dumpster to two dumpsters of clothing and items."

Money earned from selling donated items at the store is used to fund all of the church's services and outreach programs.

"It's our source of income for our ministries, so we'll take a pretty big hit," Lamb said.

The group helps more than 100 people in the Bowling Green area each year by offering laundry service, showers, hygiene items and more for homeless and low-income families. They also offer support groups for people dealing with addiction recovery.

As they clean up, they're hoping the community can help.

"As we make our needs known to the community, I know that people are going to pitch in and restock our donations and hopefully shop the store," Lamb said.

While the flooding may have washed away parts of their store, it didn't wash away the leaders' faith.

"Things are going to be cleaner and better than they were before," said Lamb.

Lamb says the church doesn't currently plan to cancel any of their programs.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.