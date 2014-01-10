TPS gets first day of 2014 in the books - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS gets first day of 2014 in the books

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Some school districts in the area were still closed Friday due to slick roads and snow-covered sidewalks, but Toledo Public Schools officials decided travel within the city was safe enough for students to return to school.

Winter break for TPS was supposed to end on January 6, but Old Man Winter decided the students needed a few more days. Now with the first day of 2014 officially in the books, students and teachers are ready to get back into a normal routine.

After a two-hour delay, Superintendent Romules Durant felt it was time for the district to get back to school. At Old Orchard Elementary in west Toledo, attendance was still low, but many students were back to the education grind. Did they enjoy their extra-long break?

"I actually was bored at home," said Kofi Ohene-Larbi. "And then I really started studying for this test called the ‘chemist challenge.'"

Others say they did enjoy their break.

TPS teachers were biting at the bit to get their curriculum rolling again, but they know the snow days had everyone's best interest at heart.

"[This was the] first time in many, many years that we've had a superintendent that has gone above and beyond and said, ‘Our students come first as well as our staff members,'" said Old Orchard Principal Valerie Dreier. "So we are very gracious that those days were given to us."

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly