Toledo Zoo aquarium reaches milestone in renovation project - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo aquarium reaches milestone in renovation project

Workers had to lower the panels through the roof of the aquarium. Workers had to lower the panels through the roof of the aquarium.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Construction on one of the most popular attractions at the Toledo Zoo is swimming closer to completion.

The aquarium was closed in 2012 to begin a massive renovation project. On Friday, workers reached a major milestone in the process.

Workers installed 3,000-pound panels that will be a viewing gateway to the fish. And it was no easy task.

"Very high-intense sequencing process," said Rick Payeff, director of facilities at the zoo. "We had to lift them through the roof because the panels wouldn't fit through the building, so we have to keep an area of the roof off in order to get the panels in."

Zoo officials say they are preserving the building's historical architecture as a Works Progress Administration building constructed during the Great Depression, while still providing new features.

"I think one of the highlights people will really enjoy is we are going to have a touch tank, where you can actually touch some of the animals, which will be really cool," said Andi Norman, director of public relations.

There will be no extra charge to visit the aquarium and its new features when it opens in the summer of 2015.

"In the new, renovated aquarium, we are going to have some exhibits that are floor-to-ceiling glass, so seeing these animals is just going to be an incredible experience," Norman said.

Construction will be complete this summer, but the zoo will need time to move the fish into their new home.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly