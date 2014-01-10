TPD’s Chief Moton adjusting to new role

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Friday marks one week since Bill Moton was appointed chief of the Toledo Police Department.

The chief says he's been on a learning curve, adjusting from heading up the homicide department to leading the whole police department. He says he's been working with Mayor D. Michael Collins to lay the groundwork for something that will affect the community for years to come: reopening the Northwest District Station.

In November, Collins said he would reopen the station when he became mayor. Days after Chief Moton assumed his new role, he was walking through the station with Collins to figure out how to make the plan work within 100 days.

"There are a few problems that are being taken care of by facilities, and I think that we are on a good footing and I think we will accomplish that," Moton said.

He says water damage and some leaks in the roof are all problems that are well on their way to being fixed, and reopening that station will bridge a gap in the community.

"The intelligence that we are gathering along that corridor would also help say how we need to place our resources in that area," he said. "And the people seem to be very excited about it."

The chief mentions the people of the community often. He says in the coming weeks he looks forward to introducing himself.

"We're part of that community," he said. "I need to be out there, along with my deputy chiefs and the other officers, to let them know we care about their safety."

Moton says he looks forward to meshing technology that Chief Diggs brought to the department with manpower, incorporating a push to strengthen block watch programs and coupling that with input from Toledoans to make the city safer.

"We're making decisions about crime in this city, but to make informed decisions, you have to have input," he said.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.