Beloved entertainer Eddie Boggs dies at 69

Northwest Ohio lost one of its biggest cheerleaders and entertainers. Eddie Boggs died early Friday following a short illness.

Boggs was 69. He was trained as an educator, but music was his passion. He traveled with the New Christy Minstrels and taught Social Studies in Sylvania.

Boggs was Sylvania's Teacher of the Year in 2004 and retired as a guidance counselor in 2007.

