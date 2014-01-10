Fire closes south Toledo Wendy’s restaurant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A south Toledo Wendy's restaurant is closed following a fire late Friday afternoon.

Toledo fire Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld says a fire in a deep fryer badly damaged the Wendy's at Byrne Road and Glendale Avenue.

Hertzfeld says the fire spread to the area where the burgers are prepared.

Firefighters also had to punch holes the roof of the restaurant to ventilate the building.

