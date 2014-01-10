City crews keep busy with rash of water main breaks - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City crews keep busy with rash of water main breaks

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo water crews were kept busy this week with a rash of water main line breaks around the city.

If it happens under a busy intersection, including Front and Main where crews have been working, it can create quite the bottleneck for drivers. Plus, it can cause a boil advisory for nearby homes and the potential for loss or reduction of water pressure.

Earlier this week the deep freeze was taking a toll on some older water lines. Now the warmer weather is having an effect.

Most of these breaks are happening under street pavement and creating challenges for workers who have to make repairs.

"The water runs out onto the road and causes ice conditions. If traffic's coming by, we worry about whether or not they get hit out in the traffic. They work long hours doing excavation. If the ground's frozen, they have to get through the ground where it's frozen," explained Toledo Water Distribution Manager Terry Russeau.

On Friday, city crews worked on five water main breaks.

