City crews keep busy with rash of water main breaks

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

One water main break was at Flormar Court and Commonwealth Avenue in west Toledo.

Toledo water crews were kept busy this week with a rash of water main line breaks around the city.

If it happens under a busy intersection, including Front and Main where crews have been working, it can create quite the bottleneck for drivers. Plus, it can cause a boil advisory for nearby homes and the potential for loss or reduction of water pressure.

Earlier this week the deep freeze was taking a toll on some older water lines. Now the warmer weather is having an effect.

Most of these breaks are happening under street pavement and creating challenges for workers who have to make repairs.

"The water runs out onto the road and causes ice conditions. If traffic's coming by, we worry about whether or not they get hit out in the traffic. They work long hours doing excavation. If the ground's frozen, they have to get through the ground where it's frozen," explained Toledo Water Distribution Manager Terry Russeau.

On Friday, city crews worked on five water main breaks.

