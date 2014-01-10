Lucas County property owners paying more taxes

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Lucas County Treasurer's Office has mailed the first half of 2013 tax bills. This time around, property owners will be paying more.

"A lot of people in Toledo might notice their tax bill going up $20 or $30, but a lot of people out in Monclova or Waterville are seeing $200 or $300 more per half," said Chief Deputy Treasurer Mark Austin.

Countywide, voters approved levy increases for Children Services and the Board of Developmental Disabilities, totaling 1.85 mills.

In Waterville Township, add on school and police levies for 10.25 new mills, and 8.75 additional mills in Ottawa Hills, including a new school levy.

Austin says due to action by Ohio lawmakers, the state rollback does not apply to any new property tax measures approved by voters. State lawmakers did away with the rollback applied to new levies as part of budget moves, which resulted in lowering the state income tax rates.

"They no longer get the 10 percent state rollback, where the state picks up 10 percent of the cost of that levy. In addition, if we're talking about your primary residence, you're not getting the 2.5 percent owner-occupier credit on any new or increased millage from levies," explained Austin.

Property owners can try to lower their taxes by way of the Board of Revision process, but that's not a guarantee.

"If you believe the auditor still has your value too high, the auditor has a very user-friendly system to challenge your value," said Austin.

Tax bill payments are due Jan. 31.

