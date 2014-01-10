Stautzenberger College hosts communitywide job fair - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Stautzenberger College hosts communitywide job fair

Posted by WTOL Staff
Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Stautzenberger College hosted its second free communitywide job fair Friday in Maumee.

Three dozen employers and recruiters were on hand taking resumes, interviewing, and networking.  

Companies in attendance included:

-Advantage Chiropractic

-Friends of the Family Home Health Care, LLC

-Oakleaf Village

-APS Medical Billing

-Heartland of Perrysburg

-Otterbase

-ARIIX

-Humane Ohio

-Renhill Associates -Education

-Arrowhead Behavioral Health

-Interim HealthCare

-Stautzenberger

-Best at Home Healthcare

-Kelly Services

-Successful Behavior Inc.

-Boomers Resource Network

-Kingston

-Sunshine

-Career Staffing

-Lutheran Homes Society

-Synergy Animal Hospital

-Charter One Bank

-Macys

-Toledo Clinic

-Coldwell Banker

-Mary Kay Cosmetics

-U.S. Army

-Employment Plus

-MetVet Medical & Cancer Centers

-USDA/ Aphis/ac

-Everdry Waterproofing

-New Life Spine Center

-Walmart

-Fountain City Vet

-New York Life

-Wood Forest

If you missed this fair, college officials say they will be hosting another in the next six months.

