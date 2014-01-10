Toledo-Lucas County Health Department holding walk-in flu clinic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department holding special walk-in flu clinics

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says there has been a drastic increase in flu reports this season. As a result, the department will be holding two walk-in flu clinics next week.

In just the last two months, there have been 45 confirmed hospitalized flu cases and 2 deaths in Lucas County. The flu has affected individuals in all age groups in Ohio and Lucas County, not just those in traditional, high-risk groups.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has only a limited number of flu vaccine doses remaining. If you have not gotten your flu vaccination yet, you are urged to do so. The department's flu vaccine is the quadrivalent vaccine designed to protect against four different flu viruses: two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

To best address the current situation, the health department will be holding two special walk-in flu clinics at its location on North Erie Street:

-Jan. 15 from 4 - 6 p.m.

-Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Subject to limited vaccine availability, the cost of an adult flu vaccination is $30. Medicaid, Medicare, and many health insurances can be billed directly for this vaccination.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4163.

Find more information on the flu, including prevention tips, in our Flu Tracker section.

