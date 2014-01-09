Owens extends student registration due to weather - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owens extends student registration due to weather

In an effort to meet students' needs as they register for Spring Semester 2014, Owens Community College is offering expanded student services in response to the recent arctic weather.

  • The following offices on both campuses will extend hours of operation until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11:  Admissions, Advising, Bookstore, Oserve, Public Safety, and Testing. [Note: for students needing to take the COMPASS test they need to arrive no later than 1:00 p.m.]
  • One Day Registrations have been added Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (January 10-January 14). Students may sign up for these new dates via www.owens.edu/nso/rsvp.
  • New Student Orientation has been extended to Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16. Students may sign up for these new dates via www.owens.edu/nso/rsvp.
  • There will be no late registration fee applied to any student registering for Spring Semester 2014.

Please visit www.owens.edu for additional information.

