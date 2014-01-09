Wood County man charged with illegal voting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County man charged with illegal voting

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Wood County man has been indicted on two charges of illegal voting and two charges of tampering with records.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says in the last few years, they've seen a handful of voter fraud cases.

William J. Chenevert is accused of voting twice in the November 2012 election – once in Ohio and once in Arizona. He's also accused of tampering with government records that indicate where his residence is. The address he used to vote in Ohio is in Wood County.

"Sometimes we charge different aspects of the same law to say, ‘Okay, well, we're not sure. If he didn't do it this way, he did it this way,' and we don't get caught in a technicality," Dobson said.

He says he can't speculate as to why Chenevert would vote twice.

