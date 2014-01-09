Crews still busy plowing in Monroe County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews still busy plowing in Monroe County

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
MONROE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Roads in Monroe County are improving.  Sunshine and salt helped on Thursday, but there is blowing and drifting snow in some areas.

All road commission plow drivers remain on duty.

"They're snow covered, bumpy, icy," said Joanne Timiney.  

Grace Lasiel says invisible potholes are developing.

"When you're driving in these conditions with this snow, you don't see them. You feel them," she said.

Most school districts in Monroe County remain closed on Friday. Students are enjoying the extended Christmas holiday from classes.

"I was last in school three weeks ago. I don't miss going," said Haley Bixby.

Road commission drivers continue to plow main streets. Sub-contractors work back roads, which are still impassable for buses.

"We're having such a difficult time getting roads cleared up," said Commissioner Dave Hoffman. "[It's] too dangerous with those slick back roads."

But the hard work will pay off.  All Monroe County schools should re-open on Monday.

