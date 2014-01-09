Toledo crews on pothole patrol - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo crews on pothole patrol

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

With warmer weather on the way, Toledo street crews are gearing up to switch over from snow and ice control to pothole patrol.

Dave Welch, Toledo's commissioner of Streets, Bridges and Harbor, says residents can expect widespread potholes in the next few days. Driving on Toledo streets will become more of a challenge.

"We still have a lot of snow and ice cleanup to do, but we've got warmer temperatures," Welch said. "We had a lot of moisture before this, then we had sub-zero temperatures and now temperatures are going above freezing. Potholes are going to pop up everywhere."

There will be some city workers out this weekend to respond to complaints. To report a pothole in Toledo, call 419-936-BUMP.

