Toledo continues cleanup work after weekend snow storm

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

TheCity of Toledo is taking steps to address many concerns that are the result ofthe recent snowfall and cold weather.

Cleanup crews are outlooking for problem areas where snow is piling up on the roads. They say a lotof residents have been calling about residential streets that need a wider pathplowed.

"Now it's starting to warmup and it's starting to take the top layer of slow into slush," said DavidDurham, with the city. "That's what we're out doing here today is mainlypushing the roads back, taking the slush off and making it more drivable."

They are also respondingto complaints of drifting snow and street corners where the snow is piled sohigh it causes visibility issues for drivers.

Efforts are underway toclear not just the local roads but sidewalks, too. Toledo residents arerequired to clear the path in front of their homes, according to city code, butsome people have yet to break out their shovel.

One issue people say they'rerunning into is ice underneath the snow, and the snow has been packed down sotightly they need to chip away at it.

With temperatures rising,school will soon be back in session and things are slowly returning to normal.Whether they're walking to the store, school or work, those who walk in theGlass City need the sidewalks to be as clear as possible.

"It's been tough because I fell once on thesnow," said Cathaline Pritchett. "I got back up and got myself together, but it'sbeen a terrible experience."

The city code requireshome and business owners to clear public sidewalks on their property 24 hoursafter it falls. Those who don't could risk a minor misdemeanor.

Astemperatures are expected to rise in the next few days and the forecast callsfor rain, the city is being proactive to address possible flooding issues.Officials say residents can help by clearing out drainage system entry points.

Employeeswith Toledo Sewer and Drainage Services are working on the timely task.

"Wehave some crews out solely focused on clearing out inlets and salting inlets toprevent them from re-freezing," said Sewer and Drainage Services CommissionerDave Pratt.

Prattsays many of those entry points are covered with snow and they need to becleared out.

"Ourconcern is getting water off the street, making sure the inlets are open alongthe street edges and trying to get water into those and not pounding on thestreets where it could re-freeze or not ending up in people's yards," he said.

Hesays there's no way crews can get to all of the inlets in the city, soassistance from the residents is needed.

"Especiallynow before the melt starts and the snow's not super-hard," he said. "If acitizen knows there's an inlet in front of their property or even in anadjacent property."

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo NewsNow. All rights reserved.