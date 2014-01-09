UTMC taking steps to prevent spreading flu - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UTMC taking steps to prevent spreading flu

(Toledo News Now) -

One local hospital is taking extra measures to control the flu this year.

Visitors at UTMC on Thursday were greeted with a sign prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 or with flu symptoms to enter. It is one of many precautions administrators are taking this flu season.

They say they recorded increased flu activity with the hospital and the region, compared to previous years. Workers are wearing masks and disinfectant is readily available. All physicians and staff members were given flu shots.

"If you have [flu] symptoms, don't be out and about," said Norma Tomlinson, interim executive director at UTMC. "You want to protect your family, friends and others from getting the flu if you indeed have it."

The hospital is hoping to limit the spread of the flu by taking these extra measures.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

  • UTMC taking steps to prevent spreading fluMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly