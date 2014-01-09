Elderly can be more affected by the cold - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Elderly can be more affected by the cold

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
    •   
(Toledo News Now) -

The brutally cold weather recently has sparked some health concerns for senior citizens.

There have been three confirmed deaths throughout northwest Ohio due to the arctic blast. One lady who died was a senior citizen.

"You have the normal things that people worry about, like hypothermia," said John Baldwin, owner of Right at Home. "It really affects the elderly because, you know, when they go outside, their ability to regulate their body temperature is a lot harder than what we experience."

Right at Home provides in-home care and assistance for seniors. Baldwin says there are some things they can do to protect themselves from the cold.

"Minimize the time that you're outside. If you do go outside, you want to dress in layers," he said. "Dressing in layers just helps keep your body normal."

He says there are even things others can do to help the elderly during a cold spell.

"Check on them. Make sure they have a good support system, and if they don't, get one in place for them."

