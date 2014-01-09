Sylvania Schools encourage students to prepare for exams despite - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Schools encourage students to prepare for exams despite closings

High school students in the area should be taking exams, but the extreme weather this week has pushed those tests back. Administrators in Sylvania are doing what they can to accommodate students while school is closed.

The doors were open at Northview High School Thursday so parents and students could grab what they need to study for exams, which have been postponed to next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The weather and school closings mean students are missing out on a week of preparation after having several weeks off for the holidays. For students that are worried, school officials say they should talk to their teacher to figure out a way they can get the best test scores possible.

""Don't worry about what we cannot control, and that is the missed time," said Assistant Superintendent Scott Nelson. "If they have a concern, I would encourage students to talk to their teachers or their principals or administrators and express that concern to see if there can be any flexibility in helping them through that."

Nelson encourages parents to do the same if they have any concerns.

