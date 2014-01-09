Cat rescued from Findlay drainage pipe

A picture of the cat captured on a camera sent down the pipe.

A cat trapped in a drainage pipe outside a Findlay school for more than a day and a half has been rescued.

Susan Orians says she heard the cat meowing inside a downspout on Donnell Middle School Wednesday evening. School officials, concerned citizens and workers with the Hancock County Humane Society converged on the school Thursday evening and began working to save the cat.

The district cut a hole in the downspout, and food and catnip were set out in an attempt to entice the cat out. After putting a camera down the pipe, officials discovered the cat was too big to fit through the downspout.

Workers left the scene around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, but returned Friday morning and began digging out the buried portion of the drainage pipe. Just after 10 a.m. Friday, the cat was freed from the pipe.

Humane Society workers say the cat appears to have had room to move around in the pipe. The feline has been taken to the Hancock County Humane Society to be check out.

School officials say the drainage pipe will have to be repaired. It appears the cat crawled into the pipe through a drainage basin at the street.

