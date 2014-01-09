Water main break forces boil advisory in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Water main break forces boil advisory in Findlay

Locations with a blue marker and affected by the boil advisory. Locations with a blue marker and affected by the boil advisory.
FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Several Findlay residents are under a boil advisory after a water main break Thursday.

Affected residents are urged to not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.  Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

The city says the following residences are under a boil advisory:  

  • 417, 535, 542, 544, 545, and 546 Sixth Street
  • 1416, 1418, and 1430 Park Street
  • 1501 Washington Avenue
  • 515 Fifth Street
  • 1414 Bank Street

Affected residents will be notified by water department crews and door hangers. City officials will advise the public once the advisory is lifted.

