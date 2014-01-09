What to do with your kids this winter

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

Although many snow emergencies have been lifted, schools have continued to close in numerous districts around northwest Ohio. Kids are crossing their fingers for one more snow day, while parents are looking for things to keep them busy.

Cabin fever has become more of a problem for parents looking for ways to get their kids out of the house and find activities to keep them busy. Sylvania Playland has been full of kids ready to take advantage.

Although the snow has thrown a wrench in the plans of many working parents, from not being able to drive on roads to finding care and activities for kids, play dates at Sylvania Playland have been a hit.

Over the past few days, workers at Playland say they have seen about 100 kids each day ripping, running, climbing and swinging.

"He was bouncing off the walls at home," said Dan Shepard. "We read a lot of books. We're doing a lot of preparation for preschool next year. Worked on his spelling and writing his name, and stuff like that."

Parents also say they've taken their kids to the Toledo Zoo and local library to beat back boredom.

Activity ideas for parents and kids:

-Toledo Firefighters Museum: More than $1 million worth of vintage firefighting equipment. Children actually get to role play situations at Fireman Freddy's Fire Station inside the museum.

-Toledo-Lucas County Public Library: The library holds events everyday, including storytimes, crafts, games and contests.

-Toledo Museum of Art: The TMA Family Center, located in the education wing near the Plough entrance, is the perfect place for kids to make and take memories. Themed activities take place a couple times each week.

-Barnes & Noble: Recurring events include storytime and creativity corner.

-YMCA: Programs, classes and activities are designed to engage children and help them develop values, skills and confidence.

-Toledo Zoo: Programs feature fun, hands-on learning for visitors of all ages and interests.

-Toledo Metroparks: If you're willing to brave the cold, the Metroparks have various activities that are fun and great ways to exercise, like skiing, sledding and ice skating.

-Build It: This hands-on learning center in Levis Commons specializes in classes that focus on math and science. LEGO, DUPLO and K'NEX are used as learning tools.

-Sylvania Playland: From open play to arcade and mini golf, this indoor playground and bounce house is great for kids to get rid of all that extra energy.

