Power being restored to thousands in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Edison says about 9,000 customers lost power in Wood County Thursday afternoon.

Edison spokesman Gary Keys says a high voltage transmission line near Levis Commons failed.

Keys says the outage covered areas of Rossford, Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township, Center Township, Lake Township, Troy Township and Webster Township. The Perrysburg Schools superintendent said three of the district's buildings lost power. There were about 50 customers without power in Bowling Green. The outage also involved Lime City and the Five Points areas, along with the First Solar Plant.

Toledo Edison crews are on the scene. According to the First Energy website, nearly 4,400 customers were still without power as of 6:30 p.m.

