Oregon police looking for credit card thief - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon police looking for credit card thief

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
This photo shows the alleged thief leaving a local store. (Source: Oregon Police Department) This photo shows the alleged thief leaving a local store. (Source: Oregon Police Department)
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Oregon Police Department needs the public's help identifying a man they say stole a credit card on Christmas Eve to make purchases around northwest Ohio, but the way he did it may surprise you.

Police say there have been transactions in the Oregon and Toledo area totaling nearly $650. The victim told police he believes his card was stolen on the holiday -- but his card is still in his wallet.

Police are still trying to figure out how the victim's card information was stolen, but believe it was obtained by card skimming, which is a form of making a copy of a credit card.

There are some things you can do to prevent this from happening to you:

"When someone else is using your credit card to pay a bill, keep an eye on that person with the card and if you can, pay cash," said Det. Michael Blazevich with the OPD.

Police say the thief was driving a red pickup truck at the time.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information can contact Det. Blazevich at 419-698-7060.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Oregon police looking for credit card thiefMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly