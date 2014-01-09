Three arrested with thousands of ecstasy pills in Hancock County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three arrested with thousands of ecstasy pills in Hancock County

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
Tooley (left) and Corley (right) Tooley (left) and Corley (right)
FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Three people are in the Hancock County Jail after the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they were found with more than 2,000 multi-colored ecstasy pills on I-75.

The Patrol says they stopped a rented car for failing to display taillights near mile post 159 just before 1 a.m. Thursday. After a drug sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle, the patrol say 2,421 ecstasy were found under the rear seat of the car.

The driver, Darius Reaves, 42, and passengers, Martise Corley, 35, and Colette Tooley, 24, all from Louisville, Kentucky, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. All three are currently being held in the Hancock County Jail.

If convicted each subject could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly