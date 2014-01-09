Former Ottawa County Sheriff charged with using federal money for Cedar Point tickets, medicine

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The former Ottawa County Sheriff and current Genoa Police Chief was charged with using federal law enforcement money for personal items in a federal information Thursday.

The US Attorney's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation allege Bratton spent about $5,000 of money intended for law enforcement purposes on personal items including Cedar Point tickets, clothing and prescription medicine.

Bratton has been charged with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

"Money that was supposed to help the men and women in law enforcement was instead diverted and spent on personal items, including tickets to an amusement park," said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Steven M. Dettelbach. "That is hardly amusing to the rest of us. Those who are trusted to enforce the law, above all, cannot place themselves above it."

The money was part of a $27,290 grant the Sheriff's Office received from the Furtherance of Justice Fund in 2010, according to Dettelbach.

In 2012, Bratton admitted mistakes in bookkeeping, but said all money was used for public purposes.

"I did not steal anything and there was not anything misappropriated," Bratton said in March of 2012. "That is nothing more than a cheap shot at me."

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.