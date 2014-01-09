Former Ottawa County Sheriff charged with using federal money fo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Ottawa County Sheriff charged with using federal money for Cedar Point tickets, medicine

The former Ottawa County Sheriff and current Genoa Police Chief was charged with using federal law enforcement money for personal items in a federal information Thursday.

The US Attorney's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation allege Bratton spent about $5,000 of money intended for law enforcement purposes on personal items including Cedar Point tickets, clothing and prescription medicine.

Bratton has been charged with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

"Money that was supposed to help the men and women in law enforcement was instead diverted and spent on personal items, including tickets to an amusement park," said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Steven M. Dettelbach. "That is hardly amusing to the rest of us.  Those who are trusted to enforce the law, above all, cannot place themselves above it."

The money was part of a $27,290 grant the Sheriff's Office received from the Furtherance of Justice Fund in 2010, according to Dettelbach.

In 2012, Bratton admitted mistakes in bookkeeping, but said all money was used for public purposes.

"I did not steal anything and there was not anything misappropriated," Bratton said in March of 2012. "That is nothing more than a cheap shot at me."

