Traffic moving again after accidents on I-75 northbound

Two accidents caused headaches for drivers on I-75 northbound Thursday.

First, a semi truck jackknifed in the northbound lanes near the downtown exit around 10 a.m. That prompted police to close northbound lanes at Miami Street. Northbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m., when the truck was cleared. It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the accident.

A short time later, a serious accident happened at Buck Road, shutting down the northbound lanes at that location. Rossford Fire Chief Jim Verbosky says a van traveling northbound on I-75 collided with a semi truck near the Buck Road exit. The van spun out on icy roads trying to stop for traffic slowed by an accident near Toledo. It then struck the side of the semi, severing the front end of the vehicle.

The driver, 34-year-old Jackie Shackelford, of Detroit, was trapped inside. Verbosky says it took Rossford, Perrysburg and Northwood crews 50 minutes to cut him from the van.

Shackelford was flown to a Toledo hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

