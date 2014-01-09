Jack-knifed semi causing delays on I-75 north near downtown Tole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Jack-knifed semi causing delays on I-75 north near downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Jack-knifed semi is causing traffic problems for drivers on I-75 northbound.

The semi jack-knifed, blocking both lanes of traffic on I-75 north near the downtown Toledo exit. One lane of traffic appears to be moving, but traffic is still slowed.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the accident.

Tune in to WTOL 11 News at Noon for more.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly