Hot on the Web: Dennis Rodman sings, boiling water gun

Hot on the Web: Jan. 9.

Dennis Rodman sings happy birthday to Kim Jong-Un, the dictator of North Korea.

A Canadian fills a water gun with boiling water and sees interesting results after firing it outside at 41 degrees below zero.

