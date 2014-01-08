Two arrested in Perrysburg Township shooting

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two people have been arrested and charged after a man was shot overnight in the Perrysburg Heights Neighborhood of Perrysburg Township.

Police say Alec Castillo, 19, was shot near the intersection of Gloria and Broad Streets just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Castillo was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested Richard Owens Jr., 47, and Damien Owens, 20 in connection to the shooting. Both were charged with Obstructing Official Business.

Perrysburg Township Police Deputy Chief Mike Gilmore says the investigation is ongoing and several people were involved in the shooting.

The suspects tossed the gun in the snow, and police say they may have missed that vital piece of evidence if it wasn't for one of their finest four-legged officers.

"Our dog X found the evidence," Gilmore said. "It was buried in the snow and he actually found what were looking for. It was pretty cool to see.

Yes - X marked the spot where the gun was hidden. The snow proved no match for his powerful nose.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.