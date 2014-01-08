Two arrested in Perrysburg Township shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested in Perrysburg Township shooting

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two people have been arrested and charged after a man was shot overnight in the Perrysburg Heights Neighborhood of Perrysburg Township.

Police say Alec Castillo, 19, was shot near the intersection of Gloria and Broad Streets just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Castillo was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested Richard Owens Jr., 47, and Damien Owens, 20 in connection to the shooting. Both were charged with Obstructing Official Business.

Perrysburg Township Police Deputy Chief Mike Gilmore says the investigation is ongoing and several people were involved in the shooting.

The suspects tossed the gun in the snow, and police say they may have missed that vital piece of evidence if it wasn't for one of their finest four-legged officers.

"Our dog X found the evidence," Gilmore said. "It was buried in the snow and he actually found what were looking for. It was pretty cool to see.

Yes - X marked the spot where the gun was hidden. The snow proved no match for his powerful nose.

