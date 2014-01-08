Hancock County monitoring potential for flooding

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

As the sub-zero temperatures give way, people in Findlay are wondering if more flooding is a possibility.

Just a couple weeks ago, heavy rain led to flooding in Findlay. With the snow melting and a chance of rain on the way, officials say they're keeping a close eye on the Blanchard River.

"'Great' – that was my first reaction," said Lee Swisher, director of the Hancock County EMA.

Officials say right now they're not too worried about the chance of flooding.

"It doesn't seem too bad," Swisher said. "Obviously we could still see ice jams, maybe some minor to moderate flooding, but right now it's too far to be 100 percent."

Swisher says depending on how thick the ice is in the river, it can create an ice dam as it breaks apart, causing a blockage in the flow, but he sees no reason to worry just yet.

Fortunately, snowfall wasn't quite as heavy in Hancock County as in neighboring counties.

"A lot of the water we get when we do flood comes from Hardin County," Swisher said. "If they get hit really hard, so do we. That's what makes it flood worse."

When the snow initially hit, Swisher says southern parts of the county got a portion of rain, which would have flowed out of the area quickly.

"That makes us hopeful," he said. "With less snow, less melt, this shouldn't affect us as much, we're hoping."

Officials are talking to the National Weather Service each day this week to monitor any changes in flood potential.

