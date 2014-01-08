Hancock County monitoring potential for flooding - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hancock County monitoring potential for flooding

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

As the sub-zero temperatures give way, people in Findlay are wondering if more flooding is a possibility.

Just a couple weeks ago, heavy rain led to flooding in Findlay. With the snow melting and a chance of rain on the way, officials say they're keeping a close eye on the Blanchard River.

"'Great' – that was my first reaction," said Lee Swisher, director of the Hancock County EMA.

Officials say right now they're not too worried about the chance of flooding.

"It doesn't seem too bad," Swisher said. "Obviously we could still see ice jams, maybe some minor to moderate flooding, but right now it's too far to be 100 percent."

Swisher says depending on how thick the ice is in the river, it can create an ice dam as it breaks apart, causing a blockage in the flow, but he sees no reason to worry just yet.

Fortunately, snowfall wasn't quite as heavy in Hancock County as in neighboring counties.

"A lot of the water we get when we do flood comes from Hardin County," Swisher said. "If they get hit really hard, so do we. That's what makes it flood worse."

When the snow initially hit, Swisher says southern parts of the county got a portion of rain, which would have flowed out of the area quickly.

"That makes us hopeful," he said. "With less snow, less melt, this shouldn't affect us as much, we're hoping."

Officials are talking to the National Weather Service each day this week to monitor any changes in flood potential.

